V2 Retail Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.16 crore, down 21.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 129.16 crore in March 2020 down 21.2% from Rs. 163.92 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2020 down 376.37% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2020 down 38.59% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2019.

V2 Retail shares closed at 54.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and -68.29% over the last 12 months.