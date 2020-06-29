V2 Retail Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 129.16 crore, down 21.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for V2 Retail are:
Net Sales at Rs 129.16 crore in March 2020 down 21.2% from Rs. 163.92 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.61 crore in March 2020 down 376.37% from Rs. 4.20 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2020 down 38.59% from Rs. 5.96 crore in March 2019.
V2 Retail shares closed at 54.60 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -43.94% returns over the last 6 months and -68.29% over the last 12 months.
|V2 Retail
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|129.16
|219.03
|163.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|129.16
|219.03
|163.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|116.10
|72.13
|138.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.47
|81.32
|-22.76
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.95
|17.21
|14.17
|Depreciation
|12.10
|12.32
|4.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.53
|14.62
|29.59
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.05
|21.43
|0.05
|Other Income
|0.61
|1.33
|1.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.44
|22.77
|1.69
|Interest
|7.03
|7.41
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.47
|15.35
|1.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|12.55
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.47
|27.90
|1.47
|Tax
|-3.86
|7.14
|-2.73
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.61
|20.76
|4.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.61
|20.76
|4.20
|Equity Share Capital
|34.11
|34.07
|34.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|6.09
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|6.09
|1.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.40
|6.09
|1.23
|Diluted EPS
|-3.40
|6.09
|1.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:35 am