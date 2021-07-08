Union Quality Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 87.49% Y-o-Y
July 08, 2021 / 09:39 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Union Quality Plastic Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 down 87.49% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021 down 164.91% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021 down 134.31% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020.
Union Quality shares closed at 20.90 on July 07, 2021 (BSE)
|Union Quality Plastic Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.56
|3.29
|12.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.56
|3.29
|12.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.08
|2.76
|12.29
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.22
|-1.04
|-3.34
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.25
|-0.01
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.81
|1.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|0.47
|1.91
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.47
|1.97
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.75
|0.46
|1.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.75
|0.46
|1.64
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.09
|0.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|0.37
|1.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|0.37
|1.14
|Equity Share Capital
|6.93
|6.93
|6.93
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|0.53
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|0.53
|1.65
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.07
|0.53
|1.65
|Diluted EPS
|-1.07
|0.53
|1.65
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
