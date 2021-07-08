Union Quality Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore, down 87.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.56 crore in March 2021 down 87.49% from Rs. 12.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2021 down 164.91% from Rs. 1.14 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2021 down 134.31% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020.

Union Quality shares closed at 20.90 on July 07, 2021 (BSE)