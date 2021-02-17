TVS Electronics Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 62.54 crore, down 11.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.54 crore in December 2020 down 11.77% from Rs. 70.88 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2020 up 384.71% from Rs. 0.85 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2020 up 36.38% from Rs. 4.37 crore in December 2019.

TVS Electronics EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2019.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 129.65 on February 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 28.88% returns over the last 6 months and 23.30% over the last 12 months.