TT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore, down 59.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore in December 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 119.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 79.68% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2022 down 33.2% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021.

TT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.89 in December 2021.

TT shares closed at 80.35 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.84% returns over the last 6 months and -34.94% over the last 12 months.