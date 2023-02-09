English
    TT Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore, down 59.68% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 48.15 crore in December 2022 down 59.68% from Rs. 119.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 79.68% from Rs. 4.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.70 crore in December 2022 down 33.2% from Rs. 10.03 crore in December 2021.

    TT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations48.1540.56119.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations48.1540.56119.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials29.7232.2175.71
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.61-5.1112.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.283.384.26
    Depreciation0.930.670.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2711.6916.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.56-2.299.26
    Other Income0.211.06-0.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.77-1.239.17
    Interest4.334.105.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.44-5.334.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.44-5.334.06
    Tax0.615.66--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.83-10.984.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.83-10.984.06
    Equity Share Capital21.5021.5021.49
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-5.111.89
    Diluted EPS0.38-5.111.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.38-5.111.89
    Diluted EPS0.38-5.111.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
