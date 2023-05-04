Transformers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore in March 2023 up 30.6% from Rs. 325.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 up 163.28% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.72 crore in March 2023 up 39.95% from Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022.

Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

Transformers shares closed at 69.25 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 92.09% over the last 12 months.