    Transformers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore, up 30.6% Y-o-Y

    May 04, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Transformers and Rectifiers India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.47 crore in March 2023 up 30.6% from Rs. 325.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.82 crore in March 2023 up 163.28% from Rs. 3.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.72 crore in March 2023 up 39.95% from Rs. 21.95 crore in March 2022.

    Transformers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in March 2022.

    Transformers shares closed at 69.25 on May 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.70% returns over the last 6 months and 92.09% over the last 12 months.

    Transformers and Rectifiers India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.47319.53325.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations425.47319.53325.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.76300.28281.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.2110.90--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks43.61-66.79-13.75
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0610.397.46
    Depreciation6.458.843.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.9837.3635.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4018.5511.53
    Other Income2.874.507.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.2723.0518.92
    Interest11.6112.0613.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6610.995.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6610.995.81
    Tax3.84-0.862.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.8211.853.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.8211.853.35
    Equity Share Capital13.2613.2613.26
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.890.25
    Diluted EPS0.670.890.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.670.890.25
    Diluted EPS0.670.890.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 4, 2023 04:22 pm