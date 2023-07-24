Tokyo Finance Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 11.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in June 2023 up 11.68% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2023 up 2885.48% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in June 2023 up 2100% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022.

Tokyo Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2022.

Tokyo Finance shares closed at 13.55 on July 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.75% returns over the last 6 months and -24.93% over the last 12 months.