Titagarh Wagons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 974.22 crore, up 132.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 974.22 crore in March 2023 up 132.56% from Rs. 418.90 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.01 crore in March 2023 up 151.87% from Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2023 up 114.6% from Rs. 48.37 crore in March 2022.

Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2022.

Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 324.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.13% returns over the last 6 months and 208.57% over the last 12 months.