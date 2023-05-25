Titagarh Wagons Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 974.22 crore, up 132.56% Y-o-Y

English
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Titagarh Wagons are:

    Net Sales at Rs 974.22 crore in March 2023 up 132.56% from Rs. 418.90 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.01 crore in March 2023 up 151.87% from Rs. 21.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 103.80 crore in March 2023 up 114.6% from Rs. 48.37 crore in March 2022.

    Titagarh Wagons EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.75 in March 2022.

    Titagarh Wagons shares closed at 324.15 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 88.13% returns over the last 6 months and 208.57% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations974.22766.40418.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations974.22766.40418.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials752.96581.37305.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.5825.06-6.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.9014.1712.77
    Depreciation6.385.425.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.4673.1364.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax89.1167.2537.20
    Other Income8.3110.445.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax97.4277.6942.82
    Interest22.2523.0415.52
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.1754.6527.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax75.1754.6527.30
    Tax22.1615.426.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities53.0139.2321.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period53.0139.2321.05
    Equity Share Capital23.9123.9123.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.433.281.75
    Diluted EPS4.433.281.75
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.433.281.75
    Diluted EPS4.433.281.75
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Titagarh Wagons
    first published: May 25, 2023 10:33 am