Tips Industries Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore, up 40.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.23 crore in December 2021 up 40.64% from Rs. 31.45 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.93 crore in December 2021 up 60.87% from Rs. 12.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.88 crore in December 2021 up 37.28% from Rs. 19.58 crore in December 2020.

Tips Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 15.37 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.55 in December 2020.

Tips Industries shares closed at 2,115.25 on January 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given 79.56% returns over the last 6 months and 470.61% over the last 12 months.