Timken Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 383.57 crore, up 2.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.57 crore in December 2020 up 2.75% from Rs. 373.30 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.18 crore in December 2020 down 56.03% from Rs. 84.56 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.88 crore in December 2020 down 23% from Rs. 89.45 crore in December 2019.

Timken EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.94 in December 2020 from Rs. 11.24 in December 2019.

Timken shares closed at 1,307.75 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.42% returns over the last 6 months and 24.01% over the last 12 months.