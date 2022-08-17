Thomas Scott Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore, up 144.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.89 crore in June 2022 up 144.98% from Rs. 5.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022 up 58.34% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022 up 27.4% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2021.

Thomas Scott EPS has increased to Rs. 2.09 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2021.

Thomas Scott shares closed at 35.90 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.14% returns over the last 6 months and 118.90% over the last 12 months.