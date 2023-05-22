Tejnaksh Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejnaksh Healthcare are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 104.69% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 56.52% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.
Tejnaksh shares closed at 71.60 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.83% over the last 12 months.
|Tejnaksh Healthcare
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.65
|2.67
|2.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.65
|2.67
|2.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.13
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.16
|0.34
|0.33
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-0.09
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.37
|0.34
|0.31
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.22
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.40
|1.35
|1.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.51
|0.91
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.57
|0.97
|Interest
|0.17
|0.15
|0.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.42
|0.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.42
|0.78
|Tax
|0.12
|0.11
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|0.31
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|0.31
|0.58
|Minority Interest
|-0.02
|0.00
|-0.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.03
|0.31
|0.54
|Equity Share Capital
|10.16
|10.16
|10.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.31
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.31
|0.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.31
|0.53
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|0.31
|0.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited