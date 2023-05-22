Tejnaksh Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore, down 9.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.65 crore in March 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 104.69% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2023 down 56.52% from Rs. 1.15 crore in March 2022.

Tejnaksh shares closed at 71.60 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -41.74% returns over the last 6 months and -52.83% over the last 12 months.