English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tejas Networks Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 126.50 crore, down 37.24% Y-o-Y

    April 22, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tejas Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.50 crore in March 2022 down 37.24% from Rs. 201.55 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 49.62 crore in March 2022 down 247.9% from Rs. 33.55 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 73.75 crore in March 2022 down 318% from Rs. 33.83 crore in March 2021.

    Tejas Networks shares closed at 499.40 on April 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.02% returns over the last 6 months and 184.40% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Tejas Networks
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.50107.06201.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.50107.06201.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials70.8668.37100.19
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.47----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.33----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.3531.3636.11
    Depreciation21.8920.2214.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses97.2635.6335.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-110.00-48.5215.54
    Other Income14.3616.393.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-95.64-32.1319.39
    Interest0.250.780.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-95.89-32.9118.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-95.89-32.9118.53
    Tax-46.27-8.61-15.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-49.62-24.3033.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-49.62-24.3033.55
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-49.62-24.3033.55
    Equity Share Capital114.55114.1196.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.34-2.133.61
    Diluted EPS-4.34-2.133.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.34-2.133.61
    Diluted EPS-4.34-2.133.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tejas Networks #Telecommunications - Equipment
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 07:15 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.