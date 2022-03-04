Technofab Engg Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.20 crore, up 238.76% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2022 / 09:03 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technofab Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.20 crore in December 2021 up 238.76% from Rs. 12.46 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.27 crore in December 2021 down 15.02% from Rs. 35.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.95 crore in December 2021 up 79.09% from Rs. 33.23 crore in December 2020.
Technofab Engg shares closed at 6.15 on August 02, 2021 (NSE)
|Technofab Engineering
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Sep'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.20
|17.40
|2.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.20
|17.40
|2.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|29.25
|19.37
|3.37
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.09
|--
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|2.02
|2.26
|Depreciation
|0.56
|0.58
|0.79
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.14
|3.12
|4.83
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.56
|-7.69
|-8.96
|Other Income
|1.05
|1.07
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.51
|-6.62
|-8.72
|Interest
|1.43
|3.45
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.95
|-10.07
|-9.90
|Exceptional Items
|-32.32
|--
|-14.92
|P/L Before Tax
|-41.27
|-10.07
|-24.83
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.27
|-10.07
|-24.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.27
|-10.07
|-24.87
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-41.27
|-10.07
|-24.87
|Equity Share Capital
|10.49
|10.49
|10.49
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.34
|-9.60
|-23.71
|Diluted EPS
|-39.34
|-9.60
|-23.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-39.34
|-9.60
|-23.71
|Diluted EPS
|-39.34
|-9.60
|-23.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited