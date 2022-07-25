English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tech Mahindra working on 60 metaverse projects globally: CEO & MD CP Gurnani

    Deal wins for Q1 stood at $802 million, in line with management expectations

    Debangana Ghosh
    Mumbai / July 25, 2022 / 07:04 PM IST
    (L-R) : Rohit Anand, CFO, CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Vivek Agarwal, President - BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra

    (L-R) : Rohit Anand, CFO, CP Gurnani, CEO & MD, Vivek Agarwal, President - BFSI, HLS and Corporate Development, Tech Mahindra

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tech Mahindra on July 25 said it is currently working on 60 metaverse projects across 25 clients globally. The IT services company, which announced this during its Q1FY23 results, clocked in $802 million total contract value (TCV) of deal wins for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, in line with the management’s estimations.

    In Q4FY22, TCV of deals stood at $1.01 billion while in the same quarter (Q1) last year, it was at $805 million.

    ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra hired 6,862 freshers in Q1, attrition rate declined

    “It (metaverse) is one of our fastest growing verticals, we announced this practice in February this year. We are already working on about 60 projects globally and for 25 customers. They are coming from Edtech, Retail, automotive deal management, repair and maintenance of cars--- we are seeing different kinds of customer base but it is clearly one of our fastest growing verticals,” CP Gurnani, CEO and MD, Tech Mahindra said while addressing the media.

    In terms of overall deal wins, communications, media and entertainment (CME) grew 19.1 percent YoY, which contributes over 40 percent to Tech Mahindra’s revenue. Technology vertical grew by 30.3 percent YoY and BFSI grew about 20 percent YoY.

    Close

    Related stories

    Profit plunged

    Tech Mahindra’s profit took a hit in Q1, declining 24.8 percent on a sequential basis to Rs. 1,132 crore from Rs. 1, 506 crore last quarter, accounting for pressure in margin performance given the ongoing wage hikes and increase in travel costs.

    On a YoY basis, profit was down by 16.4 percent.

    “On profitability, considering the investments that we are making, and the fact that we are building new practices, was hit. Overall, we remain positive of our deal pipeline and more enthusiastic about our ability to harness from that deal pipeline. We are happy about the overall investments we made in 5G, IoT, cloud and now in metaverse, all coming together. There’s still a lot of work to be done,” said Gurnani.

    He added, “We are confident that we will be presenting to you industry leading growth over the next few quarters, we are also confident that we will have an opportunity to work on the profitability levers. We have identified where we would focus and in the next few quarters we are determined to work on and deliver profitability.”

    Remains ‘watchful’

    Just like peers TCS and L&T Infotech (LTI), Tech Mahindra addressed a the performance with an air of caution due to the ongoing macro headwinds.

    Gurnani highlighted, “In different parts of the world, there are signs of worry regarding the economic headwinds, related to inflation, energy crisis and how different sectors will respond if there’s a slowdown. Tech Mahindra has looked at all sectors and what-if scenarios, and all I can say is we as Tech Mahindra will continue to deliver stronger performance.”
    Debangana Ghosh
    Tags: #CP Gurnani #LTI #TCS #Tech M #Tech Mahindra #Tech Mahindra Q1 Results #Tech Mahindra Q1FY23 results
    first published: Jul 25, 2022 07:04 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.