    Tech Mahindra Q3 preview | Sequential revenue growth to be muted, PAT may rise 3.8%

    Tech Mahindra Q3 preview: The IT services frim's consolidated revenue, in rupee terms, is expected to rise 18% YoY and 3.7% QoQ to Rs 13,612 crore

    Moneycontrol News
    January 29, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    IT services company Tech Mahindra is expected to report a muted revenue growth of 0.4 percent sequentially in constant currency terms, impacted by higher-than-expected furloughs, when it releases December quarter numbers on January 30.

    According to an average of estimates of five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol, consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of India’s sixth largest IT company may jump 3.8 percent on a sequential basis but decline 0.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,359 crore.

    Consolidated revenue, in rupee terms, is expected to increase 18 percent YoY and 3.7 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 13,612 crore. In dollar terms, it is seen at $1,639 million, up 6.9 percent from the year-ago period and 0.1 percent QoQ.

