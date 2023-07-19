TCS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59,381.00 crore, up 12.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59,381.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.55% from Rs. 52,758.00 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,074.00 crore in June 2023 up 16.84% from Rs. 9,478.00 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,395.00 crore in June 2023 up 15.42% from Rs. 14,205.00 crore in June 2022.

TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 30.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.90 in June 2022.

TCS shares closed at 3,496.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.15% returns over the last 6 months and 14.15% over the last 12 months.