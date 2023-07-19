English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCS Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 59,381.00 crore, up 12.55% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Consultancy Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59,381.00 crore in June 2023 up 12.55% from Rs. 52,758.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11,074.00 crore in June 2023 up 16.84% from Rs. 9,478.00 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 16,395.00 crore in June 2023 up 15.42% from Rs. 14,205.00 crore in June 2022.

    TCS EPS has increased to Rs. 30.26 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.90 in June 2022.

    TCS shares closed at 3,496.85 on July 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.15% returns over the last 6 months and 14.15% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Consultancy Services
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations59,381.0059,162.0052,758.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59,381.0059,162.0052,758.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35,148.0033,687.0030,327.00
    Depreciation1,243.001,286.001,230.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9,235.009,701.009,015.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13,755.0014,488.0012,186.00
    Other Income1,397.001,175.00789.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15,152.0015,663.0012,975.00
    Interest163.00272.00199.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14,989.0015,391.0012,776.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14,989.0015,391.0012,776.00
    Tax3,869.003,955.003,257.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11,120.0011,436.009,519.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11,120.0011,436.009,519.00
    Minority Interest-46.00-44.00-41.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates11,074.0011,392.009,478.00
    Equity Share Capital366.00366.00366.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2631.1425.90
    Diluted EPS30.2631.1425.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS30.2631.1425.90
    Diluted EPS30.2631.1425.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Consultancy Services #TCS
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!