TCI Finance Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.44% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in December 2021 down 99.44% from Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021 down 197.67% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 109.59% from Rs. 1.46 crore in December 2020.
TCI Finance shares closed at 6.80 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.30% returns over the last 6 months and 10.57% over the last 12 months.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.97
|1.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.97
|1.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.06
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.09
|0.20
|0.18
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.70
|1.45
|Other Income
|--
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.15
|0.72
|1.45
|Interest
|0.39
|0.37
|0.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.54
|0.35
|0.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.54
|0.35
|0.92
|Tax
|-0.12
|0.75
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.40
|0.43
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.40
|0.43
|Equity Share Capital
|12.87
|12.87
|12.87
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.31
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.31
|0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.31
|0.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.31
|0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited