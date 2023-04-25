TataTeleservice Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore in March 2023 up 2.69% from Rs. 272.78 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.07 crore in March 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 280.62 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.58 crore in March 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 126.23 crore in March 2022.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 62.75 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.78% returns over the last 6 months and -60.62% over the last 12 months.