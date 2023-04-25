English
    TataTeleservice Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore, up 2.69% Y-o-Y

    April 25, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 280.13 crore in March 2023 up 2.69% from Rs. 272.78 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 277.07 crore in March 2023 up 1.27% from Rs. 280.62 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 133.58 crore in March 2023 up 5.82% from Rs. 126.23 crore in March 2022.

    TataTeleservice shares closed at 62.75 on April 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given -39.78% returns over the last 6 months and -60.62% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations280.13281.90272.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations280.13281.90272.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.8915.6814.16
    Depreciation31.8737.7139.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.71136.76137.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.6691.7582.14
    Other Income1.052.145.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.7193.8987.14
    Interest378.78373.68367.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-277.07-279.79-280.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-277.07-279.79-280.62
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-277.07-279.79-280.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-277.07-279.79-280.62
    Equity Share Capital1,954.931,954.931,954.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-1.43-1.44
    Diluted EPS-1.42-1.43-1.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.42-1.43-1.44
    Diluted EPS-1.42-1.43-1.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

