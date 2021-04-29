MARKET NEWS

Tata Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,073.25 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tata Communications are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,073.25 crore in March 2021 down 7.38% from Rs. 4,397.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.20 crore in March 2021 up 208.79% from Rs. 275.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,072.89 crore in March 2021 up 18.4% from Rs. 906.17 crore in March 2020.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.65 in March 2020.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,149.60 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.20% returns over the last 6 months and 204.97% over the last 12 months.

Tata Communications
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations4,073.254,222.834,397.89
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4,073.254,222.834,397.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost754.70770.01792.24
Depreciation595.03556.98686.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2,303.362,406.722,736.81
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax420.16489.12182.12
Other Income57.708.2237.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax477.86497.34219.45
Interest93.07104.43123.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax384.79392.9196.28
Exceptional Items1.15-11.43-378.11
P/L Before Tax385.94381.48-281.83
Tax87.2171.13-9.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities298.73310.35-271.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period298.73310.35-271.99
Minority Interest-0.03-0.26-0.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.50-0.94-3.00
Net P/L After M.I & Associates299.20309.15-275.02
Equity Share Capital285.00285.00285.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.5010.85-9.65
Diluted EPS10.5010.85-9.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.5010.85-9.65
Diluted EPS10.5010.85-9.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:10 pm

