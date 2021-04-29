Tata Comm Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4,073.25 crore, down 7.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,073.25 crore in March 2021 down 7.38% from Rs. 4,397.89 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 299.20 crore in March 2021 up 208.79% from Rs. 275.02 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,072.89 crore in March 2021 up 18.4% from Rs. 906.17 crore in March 2020.

Tata Comm EPS has increased to Rs. 10.50 in March 2021 from Rs. 9.65 in March 2020.

Tata Comm shares closed at 1,149.60 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 26.20% returns over the last 6 months and 204.97% over the last 12 months.