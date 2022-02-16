TARC Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore, down 17.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.55 crore in December 2021 down 17.16% from Rs. 53.77 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.58 crore in December 2021 up 652.57% from Rs. 1.54 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.20 crore in December 2021 up 761.9% from Rs. 4.20 crore in December 2020.

TARC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in December 2020.

TARC shares closed at 42.10 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.34% returns over the last 6 months and 30.95% over the last 12 months.