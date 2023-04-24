Tanfac Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.53 crore, up 72.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 115.53 crore in March 2023 up 72.18% from Rs. 67.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2023 up 217.03% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.12 crore in March 2023 up 193.87% from Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2022.

Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.08 in March 2022.

