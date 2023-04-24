English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    1 Day to go ! Watch Investival 2023, a Retail Stock Investors Online Conference from 25th – 30th April | 8 pm -10 pm daily at No Cost. Exclusively for PRO subscribers.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tanfac Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 115.53 crore, up 72.18% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tanfac Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 115.53 crore in March 2023 up 72.18% from Rs. 67.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2023 up 217.03% from Rs. 7.06 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.12 crore in March 2023 up 193.87% from Rs. 10.93 crore in March 2022.

    Tanfac Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 22.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.08 in March 2022.

    Tanfac Ind shares closed at 14.20 on December 26, 2014 (NSE)

    Tanfac Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations115.5398.7567.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations115.5398.7567.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials67.9755.8839.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.452.76-0.52
    Power & Fuel--4.003.59
    Employees Cost4.514.313.09
    Depreciation1.711.611.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.769.3211.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1120.888.33
    Other Income6.290.941.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4121.819.52
    Interest0.310.190.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.1021.629.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.1021.629.23
    Tax7.725.372.17
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.3816.257.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.3816.257.06
    Equity Share Capital9.989.989.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4316.297.08
    Diluted EPS22.4316.297.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.4316.297.08
    Diluted EPS22.4316.297.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tanfac Ind #Tanfac Industries
    first published: Apr 24, 2023 09:52 am