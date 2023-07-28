English
    TAEL Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.21 crore, up 141.79% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 125.21 crore in June 2023 up 141.79% from Rs. 51.79 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.53 crore in June 2023 up 251.14% from Rs. 5.56 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.47 crore in June 2023 up 188.92% from Rs. 10.20 crore in June 2022.
    TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 19.72 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.63 in June 2022.TAEL shares closed at 1,977.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.41% returns over the last 6 months and 133.82% over the last 12 months.
    The Anup Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.21144.1751.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.21144.1751.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.8875.6345.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.274.21-19.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.835.604.58
    Depreciation3.473.512.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7528.5711.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5426.666.50
    Other Income1.461.420.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0028.087.27
    Interest0.040.370.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.9627.716.94
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.9627.716.94
    Tax6.427.021.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.5320.695.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.5320.695.56
    Equity Share Capital9.919.909.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7220.915.63
    Diluted EPS19.5920.755.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7220.915.63
    Diluted EPS19.5920.755.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:33 pm

