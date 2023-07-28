TAEL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.21 crore, up 141.79% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 125.21 144.17 51.79 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 125.21 144.17 51.79 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 62.88 75.63 45.81 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.27 4.21 -19.58 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 8.83 5.60 4.58 Depreciation 3.47 3.51 2.93 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 30.76 28.56 11.55 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.54 26.67 6.50 Other Income 0.49 0.46 0.37 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 25.03 27.13 6.87 Interest 0.04 0.31 0.33 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.99 26.82 6.53 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.99 26.82 6.53 Tax 6.42 7.36 1.37 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.56 19.47 5.16 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.56 19.47 5.16 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 18.56 19.47 5.16 Equity Share Capital 9.91 9.90 9.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.74 19.15 5.22 Diluted EPS 18.62 19.01 5.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 18.74 19.15 5.22 Diluted EPS 18.62 19.01 5.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited