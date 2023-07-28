English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TAEL Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 125.21 crore, up 141.79% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for The Anup Engineering are:Net Sales at Rs 125.21 crore in June 2023 up 141.79% from Rs. 51.79 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.56 crore in June 2023 up 259.71% from Rs. 5.16 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.50 crore in June 2023 up 190.82% from Rs. 9.80 crore in June 2022.
    TAEL EPS has increased to Rs. 18.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.22 in June 2022.TAEL shares closed at 1,977.55 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.41% returns over the last 6 months and 133.82% over the last 12 months.
    The Anup Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.21144.1751.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.21144.1751.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials62.8875.6345.81
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.274.21-19.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.835.604.58
    Depreciation3.473.512.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7628.5611.55
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5426.676.50
    Other Income0.490.460.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax25.0327.136.87
    Interest0.040.310.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.9926.826.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.9926.826.53
    Tax6.427.361.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities18.5619.475.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period18.5619.475.16
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.5619.475.16
    Equity Share Capital9.919.909.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.7419.155.22
    Diluted EPS18.6219.015.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.7419.155.22
    Diluted EPS18.6219.015.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results #TAEL #The Anup Engineering
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 08:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!