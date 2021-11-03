Sybly Ind Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore, up 34.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.08 crore in September 2021 up 34.74% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2021 down 36.71% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021 up 75% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 5.25 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 0.00% returns over the last 6 months and 88.17% over the last 12 months.