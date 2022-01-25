Sybly Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, down 21.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2021 down 21.45% from Rs. 3.17 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 up 54.45% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 128.57% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Sybly Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in December 2020.

Sybly Ind shares closed at 10.47 on January 24, 2022 (BSE)