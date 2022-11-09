English
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    Suyog Tele Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore, down 7.84% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.57 crore in September 2022 down 7.84% from Rs. 37.51 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.17 crore in September 2022 up 5.46% from Rs. 11.54 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.09 crore in September 2022 up 17.63% from Rs. 22.18 crore in September 2021.

    Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 11.61 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.25 in September 2021.

    Suyog Tele shares closed at 354.00 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.29% returns over the last 6 months and -13.54% over the last 12 months.

    Suyog Telematics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.5733.1837.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.5733.1837.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.475.9911.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.492.952.68
    Depreciation6.162.705.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.992.921.11
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.4518.6316.37
    Other Income2.482.740.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9321.3716.48
    Interest3.045.451.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.8915.9214.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.8915.9214.62
    Tax4.724.533.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.1711.3911.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.1711.3911.54
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6110.8611.25
    Diluted EPS11.6110.8611.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.6110.8611.25
    Diluted EPS11.6110.8611.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

