Suyog Tele Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in March 2023 down 5.23% from Rs. 40.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2023 up 88.94% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in March 2023 down 12.53% from Rs. 29.13 crore in March 2022.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 12.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.48 in March 2022.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 377.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.91% returns over the last 6 months and -3.15% over the last 12 months.