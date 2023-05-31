English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suyog Tele Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore, down 5.23% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.24 crore in March 2023 down 5.23% from Rs. 40.35 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.64 crore in March 2023 up 88.94% from Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.48 crore in March 2023 down 12.53% from Rs. 29.13 crore in March 2022.

    Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 12.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 6.48 in March 2022.

    Suyog Tele shares closed at 377.05 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 9.91% returns over the last 6 months and -3.15% over the last 12 months.

    Suyog Telematics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.2437.6640.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.2437.6640.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.825.866.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.783.942.82
    Depreciation9.667.918.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.474.134.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5115.8219.12
    Other Income1.312.111.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.8217.9320.98
    Interest5.342.228.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.4815.7112.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.4815.7112.19
    Tax-2.165.605.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.6410.116.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.6410.116.69
    Equity Share Capital10.4810.4810.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.069.656.48
    Diluted EPS12.069.656.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.069.656.48
    Diluted EPS12.069.656.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suyog Tele #Suyog Telematics #Telecommunications - Service
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm