Suyog Tele Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore, up 12.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.74 crore in June 2021 up 12.88% from Rs. 31.66 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.42 crore in June 2021 up 39.8% from Rs. 8.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.60 crore in June 2021 up 32.39% from Rs. 15.56 crore in June 2020.

Suyog Tele EPS has increased to Rs. 11.25 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.05 in June 2020.

Suyog Tele shares closed at 451.55 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and 19.57% over the last 12 months.