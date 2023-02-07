Suyog Tele Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 37.66 crore, down 9.48% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suyog Telematics are:Net Sales at Rs 37.66 crore in December 2022 down 9.48% from Rs. 41.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in December 2022 down 13.83% from Rs. 11.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.84 crore in December 2022 up 27.67% from Rs. 20.24 crore in December 2021.
Suyog Tele EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 11.37 in December 2021.
|Suyog Tele shares closed at 375.15 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.28% returns over the last 6 months and -7.72% over the last 12 months.
|Suyog Telematics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|37.66
|34.57
|41.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|37.66
|34.57
|41.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.86
|5.47
|14.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.94
|3.49
|3.13
|Depreciation
|7.91
|6.16
|3.43
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.13
|1.99
|3.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|15.82
|17.45
|16.57
|Other Income
|2.11
|2.48
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.93
|19.93
|16.81
|Interest
|2.22
|3.04
|1.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|15.71
|16.89
|15.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|15.71
|16.89
|15.42
|Tax
|5.60
|4.72
|3.69
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|10.11
|12.17
|11.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|10.11
|12.17
|11.73
|Equity Share Capital
|10.48
|10.48
|10.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.65
|11.61
|11.37
|Diluted EPS
|9.65
|11.61
|11.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|9.65
|11.61
|11.37
|Diluted EPS
|9.65
|11.61
|11.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited