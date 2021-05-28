Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2021 down 5.36% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021 up 1367.88% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.

Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.