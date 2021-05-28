Surbhi Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore, down 5.36% Y-o-Y
May 28, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.90 crore in March 2021 down 5.36% from Rs. 8.35 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2021 up 1367.88% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.65 crore in March 2021 up 73.68% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2020.
Surbhi Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2020.
|Surbhi Industries.
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.90
|8.39
|8.35
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.90
|8.39
|8.35
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.97
|2.01
|5.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.35
|1.56
|0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.83
|0.68
|0.86
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.74
|0.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.07
|1.00
|1.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|2.41
|-0.14
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.36
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.91
|2.77
|0.21
|Interest
|0.08
|0.10
|0.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.83
|2.67
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.83
|2.67
|0.03
|Tax
|-0.53
|0.29
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.35
|2.38
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.35
|2.38
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.44
|3.44
|3.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|6.93
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|3.94
|6.93
|-0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|3.94
|6.93
|-0.31
|Diluted EPS
|3.94
|6.93
|-0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited