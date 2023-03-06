English
    Surbhi Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, down 55.19% Y-o-Y

    March 06, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Surbhi Industries. are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in December 2022 down 55.19% from Rs. 9.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.87 crore in December 2022 down 265.27% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 down 124.11% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2021.

    Surbhi Industries.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.298.269.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.298.269.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.164.574.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.81-0.461.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.870.770.67
    Depreciation0.870.811.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.820.911.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.631.661.21
    Other Income0.140.250.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.481.911.45
    Interest0.390.340.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.871.571.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.871.571.13
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.871.571.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.871.571.13
    Equity Share Capital3.443.443.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.454.583.30
    Diluted EPS-5.454.583.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.454.583.30
    Diluted EPS-5.454.583.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

