    Supreme Petro Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,497.74 crore, up 18.01% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 08:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Petrochem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,497.74 crore in March 2022 up 18.01% from Rs. 1,269.12 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 225.40 crore in March 2022 down 2.72% from Rs. 231.70 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 317.18 crore in March 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 322.77 crore in March 2021.

    Supreme Petro EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.97 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.64 in March 2021.

    Supreme Petro shares closed at 921.30 on April 06, 2022 (NSE)

    Supreme Petrochem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,495.161,296.011,269.12
    Other Operating Income2.58----
    Total Income From Operations1,497.741,296.011,269.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials728.97791.02609.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods304.81276.56269.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks78.04-69.367.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.6413.1511.41
    Depreciation10.3810.6010.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.4960.4254.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax297.42213.63306.29
    Other Income9.398.336.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.80221.96312.71
    Interest1.711.391.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax305.09220.57311.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax305.09220.57311.10
    Tax79.6956.0379.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities225.40164.54231.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period225.40164.54231.70
    Equity Share Capital94.0294.0294.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves1,478.02----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9717.5024.64
    Diluted EPS23.9717.5024.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS23.9717.5024.64
    Diluted EPS23.9717.5024.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: Apr 28, 2022 08:41 am
