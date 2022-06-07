Superior Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, down 0.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in March 2022 down 0.57% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2022 down 62.77% from Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022 down 42% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Superior Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2021.

Superior Ind shares closed at 34.75 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)