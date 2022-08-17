Superior Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore, up 80.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.14 crore in June 2022 up 80.14% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2022 up 394.61% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in June 2022 up 182.35% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Superior Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2021.

Superior Ind shares closed at 34.30 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.94% returns over the last 6 months and 56.62% over the last 12 months.