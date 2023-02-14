Superior Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore, up 41.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.68 crore in December 2022 up 41.49% from Rs. 1.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2022 up 3271.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2022 up 580% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

Superior Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.44 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.

Superior Ind shares closed at 58.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.14% returns over the last 6 months and 120.68% over the last 12 months.