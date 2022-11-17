English
    Superior Ind Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 26.9% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Superior Industrial Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in September 2022 up 26.9% from Rs. 11.08 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 down 55.08% from Rs. 1.74 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2022 up 43.01% from Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2021.

    Superior Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.57 in September 2021.

    Superior Ind shares closed at 63.25 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 108.75% returns over the last 6 months and 239.14% over the last 12 months.

    Superior Industrial Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.0617.6711.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.0617.6711.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.5015.109.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.700.25-0.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.640.410.62
    Depreciation0.150.150.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.310.530.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.151.230.77
    Other Income0.030.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.181.250.79
    Interest0.160.160.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.021.090.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.021.090.52
    Tax--0.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.021.080.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.021.080.51
    Minority Interest-0.30-0.29-0.10
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.06-0.081.33
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.780.711.74
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.5112.57
    Diluted EPS0.560.5112.57
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.5112.57
    Diluted EPS0.560.5112.57
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 12:33 pm