Superior Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore, up 13.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.05 crore in June 2023 up 13.5% from Rs. 17.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.05 crore in June 2023 up 48.59% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.79 crore in June 2023 up 27.86% from Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2022.

Superior Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.51 in June 2022.

Superior Ind shares closed at 73.36 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.00% returns over the last 6 months and 90.55% over the last 12 months.