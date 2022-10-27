English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Super Sales Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Super Sales India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.85 crore in September 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 110.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.59 crore in September 2022 down 37.92% from Rs. 15.45 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.98 crore in September 2022 down 48.73% from Rs. 27.27 crore in September 2021.

    Super Sales EPS has decreased to Rs. 31.22 in September 2022 from Rs. 50.29 in September 2021.

    Close

    Super Sales shares closed at 296.00 on January 28, 2015 (NSE)

    Super Sales India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.85125.01110.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.85125.01110.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.1673.1256.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.533.230.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.9810.649.54
    Depreciation4.754.314.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.7420.2717.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.6913.4521.58
    Other Income2.542.561.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.2316.0023.04
    Interest0.681.461.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.5414.5421.67
    Exceptional Items4.20----
    P/L Before Tax12.7514.5421.67
    Tax3.164.106.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.5910.4415.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.5910.4415.45
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.2233.9850.29
    Diluted EPS31.2233.9850.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.2233.9850.29
    Diluted EPS31.2233.9850.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Super Sales #Super Sales India #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.