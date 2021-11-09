Sun TV Network Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 848.67 crore, up 10.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 848.67 crore in September 2021 up 10.4% from Rs. 768.69 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 395.46 crore in September 2021 up 18.02% from Rs. 335.09 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 597.45 crore in September 2021 up 7.36% from Rs. 556.51 crore in September 2020.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 10.04 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.50 in September 2020.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 576.70 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.14% returns over the last 6 months and 30.74% over the last 12 months.