Sun Pharma Q1 results: Net profit down 1.9% to Rs 2,022.5 crore, lags estimate

Analysts had pegged Sun Pharma's June quarter net profit at Rs 2,119.4 crore

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. on August 3 reported a 1.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,022.5 crore for the April-June quarter. It reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,060.8 crore for the same quarter last year.

With this the drugmaker's net profit also lagged Moneycontrol's estimate of Rs 2,119.4 crore. It was a one-time exceptional loss of Rs 322.87 crore. Excluding the exceptional loss, the net profit came around Rs 2,345.4 crore, up 13.8 percent year-on-year.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker also reported a 11 percent increase in consolidated revenue at Rs 11,941 crore from Rs 10,761.7 crore in the year-ago period. The Street had pegged revenue at Rs 11,606.5 crore.

The company reported EBITDA of Rs 3,332 crore for the quarter as against Rs 2,884.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. The EBITDA margin for the quarter is 27.9 percent, up 230 basis points from the same period a year ago.

The company has reported R&D investments at Rs. 679.6 crore compared to Rs. 460.8 crore for the same quarter last year. The company also informed that its specialty R&D pipeline includes five molecules undergoing clinical trials.

“All our business continued to have growth this quarter and we are well positioned to meet our growth guidance for FY24. US has led the revenue growth in Q1 and global specialty has continued to increase as a share of our revenues," said Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director of the Sun Pharma in a press statement.

Sales of formulations in India for Q1FY24 were at 3,560.4 crore, up 5.1 percent over the same period last year. India formulation sales accounted for about 30 percent of total consolidated sales. Sales in the US were at $47.1 million recording a growth of 12 percent over the base period.

The shares had hit a 52-week high of Rs 1169.70 ahead of the result announcement. However, the stock came sharply off its highs following the release of the results and at 3.08 pm, were trading less than a percent higher at Rs 1,144.75.