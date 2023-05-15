Subex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore, up 203.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:
Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore in March 2023 up 203.56% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2023 down 689.32% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 46.96 crore in March 2023 down 643.04% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.
Subex shares closed at 32.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.
|Subex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|49.48
|70.19
|16.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|49.48
|70.19
|16.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.31
|29.81
|10.54
|Depreciation
|3.30
|3.29
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|66.79
|40.76
|12.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.92
|-3.67
|-6.73
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.44
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.26
|-3.23
|-6.71
|Interest
|0.65
|0.71
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.91
|-3.94
|-6.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.91
|-3.94
|-6.74
|Tax
|2.29
|1.01
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.20
|-4.95
|-6.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.20
|-4.95
|-6.74
|Equity Share Capital
|281.00
|281.00
|281.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-0.09
|-0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited