    Subex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore, up 203.56% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Subex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore in March 2023 up 203.56% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2023 down 689.32% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 46.96 crore in March 2023 down 643.04% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

    Subex shares closed at 32.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.

    Subex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations49.4870.1916.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations49.4870.1916.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.3129.8110.54
    Depreciation3.303.290.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses66.7940.7612.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.92-3.67-6.73
    Other Income0.660.440.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.26-3.23-6.71
    Interest0.650.710.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-50.91-3.94-6.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-50.91-3.94-6.74
    Tax2.291.01--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-53.20-4.95-6.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-53.20-4.95-6.74
    Equity Share Capital281.00281.00281.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.97-0.09-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.97-0.09-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.97-0.09-0.12
    Diluted EPS-0.97-0.09-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

