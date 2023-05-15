Subex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore, up 203.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.48 crore in March 2023 up 203.56% from Rs. 16.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.20 crore in March 2023 down 689.32% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 46.96 crore in March 2023 down 643.04% from Rs. 6.32 crore in March 2022.

Subex shares closed at 32.75 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.20% returns over the last 6 months and 14.31% over the last 12 months.