you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Subex Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.27 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Subex are:

Net Sales at Rs 104.27 crore in March 2020 up 2.36% from Rs. 101.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2020 up 147.98% from Rs. 12.90 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.81 crore in March 2020 up 88.16% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2019.

Subex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2019.

Subex shares closed at 3.95 on May 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.04% returns over the last 6 months and -41.48% over the last 12 months.

Subex
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations104.2796.09101.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations104.2796.09101.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost41.5245.5648.75
Depreciation3.923.671.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses24.2932.6231.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.5414.2420.44
Other Income3.350.520.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.8914.7620.84
Interest1.391.330.54
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.5013.4320.30
Exceptional Items---317.66--
P/L Before Tax36.50-304.2320.30
Tax4.518.497.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.99-312.7212.90
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.99-312.7212.90
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates31.99-312.7212.90
Equity Share Capital562.00562.00562.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.59-5.770.23
Diluted EPS0.59-5.770.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.59-5.770.23
Diluted EPS0.59-5.770.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 12, 2020 08:53 am

tags #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Subex

