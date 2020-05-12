Subex Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 104.27 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.27 crore in March 2020 up 2.36% from Rs. 101.87 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.99 crore in March 2020 up 147.98% from Rs. 12.90 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.81 crore in March 2020 up 88.16% from Rs. 22.22 crore in March 2019.

Subex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2019.

Subex shares closed at 3.95 on May 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.04% returns over the last 6 months and -41.48% over the last 12 months.