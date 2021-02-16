SSPDL Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore, up 61.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.98 crore in December 2020 up 61.17% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2020 down 171.87% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 down 156.9% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2019.

SSPDL shares closed at 13.21 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -44.96% over the last 12 months.