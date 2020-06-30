SRL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 553.59 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 553.59 crore in March 2020 up 5.76% from Rs. 523.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2020 down 1004.66% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2020 up 150.82% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2019.

SRL shares closed at 87.45 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.17% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.