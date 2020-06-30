SRL Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 553.59 crore, up 5.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Spencer Retail Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 553.59 crore in March 2020 up 5.76% from Rs. 523.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 25.24 crore in March 2020 down 1004.66% from Rs. 2.79 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.01 crore in March 2020 up 150.82% from Rs. 10.37 crore in March 2019.
SRL shares closed at 87.45 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.17% returns over the last 6 months and -14.14% over the last 12 months.
|Spencer Retail Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|553.59
|607.11
|523.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|553.59
|607.11
|523.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.71
|0.97
|1.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|425.35
|432.89
|413.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.41
|45.01
|-3.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|39.76
|41.10
|29.57
|Depreciation
|34.06
|25.51
|6.66
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|62.34
|69.32
|79.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.04
|-7.69
|-4.15
|Other Income
|10.99
|6.90
|7.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.05
|-0.79
|3.71
|Interest
|17.19
|16.30
|1.53
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-25.24
|-17.09
|2.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-25.24
|-17.09
|2.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.61
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-25.24
|-17.09
|2.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-25.24
|-17.09
|2.79
|Equity Share Capital
|39.77
|39.77
|39.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-2.15
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-2.15
|0.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.17
|-2.15
|0.35
|Diluted EPS
|-3.17
|-2.15
|0.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:40 am