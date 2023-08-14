Somi Conveyor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore, up 25.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.76 crore in June 2023 up 25.15% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2023 up 65.59% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2023 up 8.7% from Rs. 1.38 crore in June 2022.

Somi Conveyor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.52 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in June 2022.

Somi Conveyor shares closed at 57.45 on July 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 53.61% returns over the last 6 months and 27.10% over the last 12 months.