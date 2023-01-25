SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 293.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in December 2022 up 293.41% from Rs. 100.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 100.32% from Rs. 139.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.17 crore in December 2022 up 156.64% from Rs. 92.11 crore in December 2021.

SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 38.93 in December 2021.

Read More