SOLARA ACTIVE P Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore, up 293.41% Y-o-Y
January 25, 2023 / 11:06 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES are:
Net Sales at Rs 394.75 crore in December 2022 up 293.41% from Rs. 100.34 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 100.32% from Rs. 139.87 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.17 crore in December 2022 up 156.64% from Rs. 92.11 crore in December 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P EPS has increased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 38.93 in December 2021.
SOLARA ACTIVE P shares closed at 417.70 on January 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.42% returns over the last 6 months and -57.02% over the last 12 months.
|SOLARA ACTIVE PHARMA SCIENCES
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|394.75
|338.37
|100.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|394.75
|338.37
|100.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|213.24
|182.85
|228.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.40
|0.64
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.25
|5.90
|-174.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.45
|56.15
|65.52
|Depreciation
|27.98
|28.63
|28.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|79.91
|65.26
|77.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|17.02
|-1.06
|-125.28
|Other Income
|7.17
|3.72
|4.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.19
|2.66
|-120.55
|Interest
|23.64
|21.96
|17.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.55
|-19.30
|-138.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.52
|P/L Before Tax
|0.55
|-19.30
|-139.89
|Tax
|0.12
|-9.32
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.43
|-9.98
|-139.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.43
|-9.98
|-139.89
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.02
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.45
|-9.96
|-139.87
|Equity Share Capital
|36.00
|36.00
|35.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-2.77
|-38.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-2.77
|-38.93
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.12
|-2.77
|-38.93
|Diluted EPS
|0.12
|-2.77
|-38.93
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited