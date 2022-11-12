SML Isuzu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore, up 76.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore in September 2022 up 76.38% from Rs. 232.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.17 crore in September 2022 up 68.5% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 up 148.7% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2021.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 711.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.