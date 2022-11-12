English
    SML Isuzu Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore, up 76.38% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

    Net Sales at Rs 410.43 crore in September 2022 up 76.38% from Rs. 232.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.17 crore in September 2022 up 68.5% from Rs. 29.11 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.00 crore in September 2022 up 148.7% from Rs. 12.32 crore in September 2021.

    SML Isuzu shares closed at 711.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.03% returns over the last 6 months and -6.01% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations410.43500.19232.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations410.43500.19232.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials276.29415.16177.94
    Purchase of Traded Goods20.2016.8410.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks36.84-16.8410.94
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.2341.6732.62
    Depreciation10.8410.5211.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.2826.4617.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.256.38-27.09
    Other Income0.410.473.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.846.85-23.36
    Interest4.334.516.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.172.34-29.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-9.172.34-29.63
    Tax-----0.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.172.34-29.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.172.34-29.11
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.341.62-20.11
    Diluted EPS-6.341.62-20.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.341.62-20.11
    Diluted EPS-6.341.62-20.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

