SMC Global Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.60 crore, up 4.61% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 170.60 178.77 163.08 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 170.60 178.77 163.08 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 40.86 43.14 28.25 Depreciation 4.56 4.58 3.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies 0.09 0.43 0.04 Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.76 87.33 81.96 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.33 43.29 49.11 Other Income 1.23 1.13 15.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.56 44.42 64.24 Interest 15.90 13.60 10.58 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.67 30.81 53.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 25.67 30.81 53.66 Tax 5.75 7.56 11.39 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 19.92 23.26 42.27 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 19.92 23.26 42.27 Equity Share Capital 20.94 20.94 22.63 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.92 2.22 3.74 Diluted EPS 1.92 2.22 3.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.92 2.22 3.74 Diluted EPS 1.92 2.22 3.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited