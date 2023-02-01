SMC Global Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.60 crore, up 4.61% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 170.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.61% from Rs. 163.08 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 down 52.88% from Rs. 42.27 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2022 down 32.15% from Rs. 67.97 crore in December 2021.
SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in December 2021.
|SMC Global Secu shares closed at 77.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.
|SMC Global Securities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|170.60
|178.77
|163.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|170.60
|178.77
|163.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|40.86
|43.14
|28.25
|Depreciation
|4.56
|4.58
|3.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.09
|0.43
|0.04
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|84.76
|87.33
|81.96
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|40.33
|43.29
|49.11
|Other Income
|1.23
|1.13
|15.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.56
|44.42
|64.24
|Interest
|15.90
|13.60
|10.58
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|25.67
|30.81
|53.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|25.67
|30.81
|53.66
|Tax
|5.75
|7.56
|11.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|19.92
|23.26
|42.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|19.92
|23.26
|42.27
|Equity Share Capital
|20.94
|20.94
|22.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|3.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|3.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|3.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.92
|2.22
|3.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
