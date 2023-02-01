English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FM's Big Announcements
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    SMC Global Secu Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.60 crore, up 4.61% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 04:51 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:Net Sales at Rs 170.60 crore in December 2022 up 4.61% from Rs. 163.08 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.92 crore in December 2022 down 52.88% from Rs. 42.27 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2022 down 32.15% from Rs. 67.97 crore in December 2021.
    SMC Global Secu EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.92 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.74 in December 2021.SMC Global Secu shares closed at 77.10 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.58% returns over the last 6 months and -8.70% over the last 12 months.
    SMC Global Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.60178.77163.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.60178.77163.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost40.8643.1428.25
    Depreciation4.564.583.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.090.430.04
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses84.7687.3381.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.3343.2949.11
    Other Income1.231.1315.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.5644.4264.24
    Interest15.9013.6010.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax25.6730.8153.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax25.6730.8153.66
    Tax5.757.5611.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.9223.2642.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.9223.2642.27
    Equity Share Capital20.9420.9422.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.223.74
    Diluted EPS1.922.223.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.922.223.74
    Diluted EPS1.922.223.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited