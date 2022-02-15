Sintex Plastics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 236.34 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.34 crore in December 2021 down 11.05% from Rs. 265.71 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021 up 52.91% from Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021 down 82.86% from Rs. 67.34 crore in December 2020.

Sintex Plastics shares closed at 8.80 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 107.06% returns over the last 6 months and 158.82% over the last 12 months.