Sintex Plastics Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 236.34 crore, down 11.05% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:30 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sintex Plastics Technology are:
Net Sales at Rs 236.34 crore in December 2021 down 11.05% from Rs. 265.71 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.72 crore in December 2021 up 52.91% from Rs. 46.12 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.54 crore in December 2021 down 82.86% from Rs. 67.34 crore in December 2020.
Sintex Plastics shares closed at 8.80 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given 107.06% returns over the last 6 months and 158.82% over the last 12 months.
|Sintex Plastics Technology
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|236.34
|245.81
|265.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|236.34
|245.81
|265.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|129.98
|126.86
|142.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.51
|3.17
|5.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.33
|3.38
|-3.81
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|30.93
|32.09
|29.46
|Depreciation
|25.09
|15.66
|32.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|70.90
|30.77
|47.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.74
|33.88
|12.22
|Other Income
|2.19
|8.06
|22.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-13.55
|41.94
|35.12
|Interest
|6.73
|10.18
|78.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-20.28
|31.76
|-43.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-20.28
|31.76
|-43.85
|Tax
|0.96
|0.64
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.24
|31.12
|-45.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.24
|31.12
|-45.07
|Minority Interest
|-0.48
|-0.46
|-1.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-21.72
|30.66
|-46.12
|Equity Share Capital
|63.62
|63.62
|63.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.49
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.49
|-0.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|0.49
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|0.49
|-0.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited