Sintex Ind Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 907.17 crore, Up 24.71% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 907.17 925.34 727.45 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 907.17 925.34 727.45 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 484.46 404.46 297.09 Purchase of Traded Goods 158.74 142.42 273.83 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -46.98 107.29 -11.71 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 48.96 43.25 36.81 Depreciation 58.83 53.05 34.31 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 115.41 117.97 70.76 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 87.75 56.90 26.36 Other Income 35.76 52.96 31.77 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 123.51 109.86 58.13 Interest 53.19 47.62 23.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 70.32 62.24 34.18 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 70.32 62.24 34.18 Tax 22.41 23.12 5.94 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.91 39.12 28.24 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 47.91 39.12 28.24 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 47.91 39.12 28.24 Equity Share Capital 59.41 59.41 57.87 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.80 0.66 0.50 Diluted EPS 0.80 0.66 0.50 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.80 0.66 0.50 Diluted EPS 0.80 0.66 0.50 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --